Family Firm Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $186.87 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

