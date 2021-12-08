Family Firm Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,968,000 after acquiring an additional 163,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,228 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,921 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.65. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.56 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.