Family Firm Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.15% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 275,155 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 211,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,692,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 205,450 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 188,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 145,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,549. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

