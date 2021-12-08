Family Firm Inc. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.24. The stock had a trading volume of 573,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,024,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.60 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

