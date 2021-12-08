Family Firm Inc. Sells 1,216 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.7% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.68. The stock had a trading volume of 102,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,144. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $111.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

