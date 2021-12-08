Family Firm Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,554. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.45 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

