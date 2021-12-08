Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 142,405 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Motco bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 36.17%. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.