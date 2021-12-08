Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6,979.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after purchasing an additional 866,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after purchasing an additional 682,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,840,000 after purchasing an additional 392,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO opened at $298.01 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $268.79 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

