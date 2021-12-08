Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 1,808,759 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after buying an additional 525,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $226.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.87 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

