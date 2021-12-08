Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 8,393 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $208.83 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.14.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

