Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

