Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7,912.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $93.73 and a 1-year high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

