Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 27,508.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,943 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $233,402,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,189,000 after buying an additional 2,174,727 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,006,000 after buying an additional 1,555,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after buying an additional 1,256,395 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

