Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.23 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 36,029 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $3,276,000. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 49,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

WBA opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.