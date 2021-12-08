Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,813 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,560,000 after acquiring an additional 83,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $163,027,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,235,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,770,000 after acquiring an additional 68,801 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.68. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

