Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 337,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Ecolab by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $230.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

