Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,753,000 after purchasing an additional 463,593 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Aflac by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 42,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

