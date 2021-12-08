Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 11,000 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FTV opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.73.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

