Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 1,345 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in V.F. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in V.F. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 40,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

