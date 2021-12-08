Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 7,142 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

BNDX opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $58.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

