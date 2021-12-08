Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2,059.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,664 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $157,214,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $111.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.