Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 21,706.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Celanese by 15.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Celanese by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Celanese by 2.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese stock opened at $159.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

