Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

