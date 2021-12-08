Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after purchasing an additional 787,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $19,444,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NYSE GPC opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $139.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

