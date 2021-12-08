Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,374 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,984 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

