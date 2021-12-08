Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 17,316 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,316 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,133,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,651,000 after purchasing an additional 445,974 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 40,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 910,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 908,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

