Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 23,775 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,775 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

ATVI stock opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

