Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 43,898 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,898 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.8% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.5% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 301,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after buying an additional 80,531 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $65.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

