Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 767 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tobam bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $239.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $244.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.30 and its 200 day moving average is $227.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

