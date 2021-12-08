Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 23,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $204.22 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

