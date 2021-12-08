Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 18.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 259.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.86.

NYSE:LII opened at $327.80 on Wednesday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.77 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

