Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys 2,063 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

