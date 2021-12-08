Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for about 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Anthem by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Anthem by 7.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Anthem by 15.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 54.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $411.24 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $410.53 and a 200-day moving average of $392.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.