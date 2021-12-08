Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $2.89 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.1% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Amundi bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,006,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

UPS opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $178.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

