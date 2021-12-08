Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.11.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $590.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.28 and a 12 month high of $593.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

