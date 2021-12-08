Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 645 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises 1.9% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $192.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.85. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

