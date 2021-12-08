Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

AAPL stock opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.39 and a 200-day moving average of $145.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

