Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) EVP James C. Jansen Sells 25,000 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 162,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,535. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after buying an additional 3,725,370 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fastenal by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.