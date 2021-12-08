FC Barcelona Fan Token Trading Down 9.2% This Week (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $9.74 or 0.00019318 BTC on exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $34.59 million and $1.94 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.38 or 0.00222935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,709 coins. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

