Fei Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,256.83 or 0.08690859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00061967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00081969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,761.91 or 1.01595224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

