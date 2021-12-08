Femasys Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 15th (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys’ (NASDAQ:FEMY) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 15th. Femasys had issued 2,650,000 shares in its public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $34,450,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FEMY stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Femasys has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth $184,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,825,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

