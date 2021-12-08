Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to £112 at Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from £100 ($132.61) to £112 ($148.52) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £115 ($152.50) to £130 ($172.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £126.40 ($167.62) to £132.60 ($175.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £100.80 ($133.67) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £133 ($176.37) to £147 ($194.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £114.84 ($152.28).

Ferguson stock opened at £123.35 ($163.57) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £110.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is £104.17. The company has a market capitalization of £27.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of £125.15 ($165.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In other news, insider Brian May acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £103.80 ($137.65) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($103,235.65).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

