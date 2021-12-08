Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.67

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.67 and traded as high as C$10.72. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.64, with a volume of 277,739 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.67.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$171.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is a positive change from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 244.90%.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total value of C$245,367.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,833,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,686,606.07.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.