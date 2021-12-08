Filecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $5.47 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $40.65 or 0.00080096 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $5.47 billion and approximately $924.44 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 134,667,407 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

