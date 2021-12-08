Financial Comparison: FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) vs. Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Bank OZK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 28.64% 10.94% 1.13% Bank OZK 46.64% 12.31% 2.03%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FVCBankcorp and Bank OZK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bank OZK 0 1 2 0 2.67

FVCBankcorp presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.16%. Bank OZK has a consensus price target of $47.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.28%. Given FVCBankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than Bank OZK.

Volatility & Risk

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank OZK has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Bank OZK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $69.99 million 3.90 $15.50 million $1.42 14.06 Bank OZK $1.19 billion 5.00 $291.90 million $4.23 10.84

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. Bank OZK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Bank OZK shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank OZK beats FVCBankcorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area. The company was founded in November 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

