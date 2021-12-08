Financial Contrast: Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) versus Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI)

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -257.39% Absci -1,332.67% -263.71% -19.65%

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Absci’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A Absci $4.78 million 213.27 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

Inhibitor Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Absci.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inhibitor Therapeutics and Absci, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17

Absci has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.15%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Summary

Absci beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

