Financial Contrast: Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) and American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) and American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Callaway Golf and American Rare Earths and Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callaway Golf 11.00% 4.84% 2.40% American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Callaway Golf and American Rare Earths and Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callaway Golf $1.59 billion 3.32 -$126.93 million $2.14 13.26 American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Rare Earths and Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Callaway Golf.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Callaway Golf and American Rare Earths and Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callaway Golf 0 1 9 0 2.90 American Rare Earths and Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callaway Golf presently has a consensus price target of $41.30, indicating a potential upside of 45.58%. Given Callaway Golf’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Callaway Golf is more favorable than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Callaway Golf shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Callaway Golf shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of American Rare Earths and Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Callaway Golf beats American Rare Earths and Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About American Rare Earths and Materials

American Rare Earths and Materials Corp., formerly known as Element 21 Golf Company, is engaged in commercializing Rare Earth metals and extracting these metals. The Company is developing opportunities to distribute Rare Earths like Scandium, Neodymium, Europium and Lithium that may help industries launch products improved through the use of these Rare Earth metals such as hybrid cars, flat screen televisions, LED light bulbs and wind turbines. In addition, Rare Earths metals and materials may have applications in large market categories such as transportation, shipbuilding, power transmission, automotive, aerospace and others. The Company’s head office is located in Toronto, Canada and has offices and operations in the USA, Canada, Russia, and Asia.

