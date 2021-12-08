Financial Contrast: Tronox (TROX) & The Competition

Tronox (NYSE: TROX) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial inorganic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tronox to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Tronox has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tronox’s rivals have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tronox and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tronox $2.76 billion $969.00 million 14.41 Tronox Competitors $3.74 billion $366.26 million 7.32

Tronox’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tronox. Tronox is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Tronox pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tronox pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 48.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tronox has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Tronox is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Tronox and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tronox 7.14% 15.84% 4.80% Tronox Competitors 2.89% 9.83% 2.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tronox and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tronox 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tronox Competitors 133 426 628 12 2.43

Tronox presently has a consensus target price of $28.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.71%. As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Tronox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tronox is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Tronox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Tronox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tronox beats its rivals on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

