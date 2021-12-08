Financial Review: M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) & EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition II alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and EchoStar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00

EchoStar has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.99%. Given EchoStar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EchoStar is more favorable than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of EchoStar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and EchoStar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.22 -$40.15 million $1.64 16.23

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EchoStar.

Profitability

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and EchoStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A EchoStar 7.56% 1.39% 0.75%

Summary

EchoStar beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.