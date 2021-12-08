Financial Review: Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (RMBI) and Its Competitors

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ: RMBI) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Richmond Mutual Bancorporation to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s peers have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $49.67 million $10.02 million 17.12 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Competitors $1.21 billion $208.72 million 12.24

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Competitors 2156 8946 7226 508 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 7.09%. Given Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 21.41% 5.89% 0.94% Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Summary

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation peers beat Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding company of First Bank Richmond. It aims to own all of the outstanding shares of capital stock of First Bank Richmond The bank company was founded in 1887 and the bank holding was formed in February 2019 and is headquartered in Richmond, IN.

